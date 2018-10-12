Iran's IRGC Vow 'Crushing Response' to Threats Beyond State Borders

Iran would need “less than 12 minutes” to take control of the Middle East, an Iranian top military commander has warned.

Iran will give a crushing response to any threat to its security, even if its enemies are “beyond its borders,” the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, told Yemen’s al-Masirah TV on Friday.

The Iranian commander’s remarks came after Trump claimed on Tuesday that Tehran planned to take control of the Middle East in just “12 minutes.”

“Look at Iran, before I got there [to the White House], Iran was going to take [control of] the Middle East in about 12 minutes, right?” Trump told his supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“While in the past we could defend the Middle East, not impose our hegemony on the whole region, within 12 minutes [as mentioned by Trump], today we can do it faster,” General Jafari said.

Mentioning the US sanctions against Iran, he said that Iranians had grown accustomed to unilateral sanctions.

“Despite the sanctions, we have managed to achieve self-sufficiency and strengthen our national solidarity,” he noted.

General Jafari was speaking just weeks after the IRGC fired several surface-to-surface missiles at a gathering of the masterminds of the recent terror attack in Ahvaz, which left 25 people dead and 69 injured.

Iran’s top military commander said that the retaliatory strike was just the first in Tehran’s revenge against those who orchestrated the Ahvaz attack, which Tehran blames on “regional terror sponsors” and their “US masters.”