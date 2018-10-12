Bahrain, UAE Support Saudis in Row Over Missing Journalist– Foreign Ministers

DOHA (Sputnik) – The Bahraini and UAE foreign ministries supported on Friday Saudi Arabia in the issue of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing after visiting the country’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa slammed the Al Jazeera broadcaster for accusing Saudi Arabia of being responsible for the disappearance of Khashoggi. Such reports were characterized as false by the minister.

"The aim is [to defame] Saudi Arabia, not the wish to reveal the truth. Throw away your reports, we are with [Saudi Arabia] with heart and soul," Khalifa wrote on his Twitter page.

A similar stance has been expressed by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, who said that the United Arab Emirates was supporting Saudi Arabia in the situation around the disappearance of Khashoggi.

"The intentions to insult Saudi Arabia will have terrible consequences for the instigators," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on his Twitter page.

© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis Erdogan Says Dissatisfied With Saudi Explanations for Journalist Disappearance

READ MORE: 'Public Opinion in Turkey-Saudi Consulate Responsible for Journo's Fate' — Prof

Khashoggi has been missing since October 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. The Turkish authorities reportedly said that Khashoggi could have been murdered at the consulate, but Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

READ MORE: Saudi Delegation Arrives in Ankara for Probe Into Missing Journalist — Reports