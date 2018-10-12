Register
14:59 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, file photo, Syrian Kurdish militia members of YPG make a V-sign next to poster of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed Kurdish rebel leader, and a Turkish army tank in the background in Esme village in Aleppo province, Syria

    Erdogan Hopes to Crush Kurdish Militia East of Euphrates in Syria Soon

    © AFP 2018 / Mursel Coban, Depo Photos, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara will take action to crush Kurdish militia forces east of the Euphrates river in Syria in the near future, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated.

    "Hopefully very soon, we will destroy terror nests east of Euphrates with your help," Erdogan said addressing Turkey's special forces, according to the NTV broadcaster.

    The Syrian region east of the Euphrates is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is regarded by Ankara as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

    Turkey's Operation in Syria

    Turkey visa-free EU travel
    © AFP 2018 / Adem Altan
    Turkey’s EU Membership Bid: 'Everybody Sees This as Necessary Fiction' - Analyst
    Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds intensified in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK failed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK members.

    Prior to that, in March, Ankara announced that Afrin was under complete control of its forces as a result of the Ankara's military's advance in the area dubbed Olive Branch.

    The operation has been launched by Turkey and the Free Syrian Army opposition forces on January 20 in Syria's Afrin to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border of YPG militia.

    READ MORE: 'Not Completely Dead': Erdogan Says Deal With US Regarding Manbij Is Delayed

    After Ankara gained a control of Afrin, it is involved in anti-PKK raids across the country and in northern Iraq.

    Related:

    Kurdish Units Refuse to Leave Syria's Manbij, Prepare to Defend Town - Reports
    Syria's Kurdish Fighters Seek to Kick Out Hundreds of Detained Foreign Jihadists
    Iran Slams French Police for Slow Response to Kurdish Activists' Embassy Attack
    ‘Meaningful Message’: Iran Acknowledges Air Strike on Kurdish Rebels in Iraq
    Tags:
    militia forces, crush, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse