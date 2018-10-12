Two Russian Citizens Arrested in Turkey - Russian Embassy

Turkish police have detained seven suspected members of the Daesh* terrorist group, including two Russian nationals, in the central province of Kayseri, the DHA news agency reported.

Russian citizens Rashid Enikeev and Elana Rakhmanova have been detained in Turkey, the Russian Embassy in Ankara is investigating the circumstances surrounding their detention, press-attache for the Russian diplomatic mission Irina Kasimova told Sputnik.

"We confirm the detention of two of these Russian citizens, we are clarifying other circumstances," Kasimova said.

According to the DHA news agency, one of the Russian detainees, Rashid Enikeev, is on the Interpol wanted list over terrorism charges, including the illegal transportation and settlement of widows of Syrian militants in Turkey.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia