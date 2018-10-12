Iraqi Army Strengthens Control of Country's Border With Syria - Statement

"Presence [of the Iraqi forces] on the border posts and vantage points as well as construction and patrol of breastworks, fortifications and fences were enhanced on the Iraqi-Syrian border," the security forces said in a statement.
All the operations were conducted in coordination with the Iraqi Air Force, the statement added.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations, whose members flee to the neighboring states as the government forces regain control of the Syrian territory.
