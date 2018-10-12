Iraqi Army Strengthens Control of Country's Border With Syria - Statement

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The Iraqi army has strengthened control of the country's border with Syria to prevent infiltration attempts by terrorists, the Iraqi security forces said on Thursday.

"Presence [of the Iraqi forces] on the border posts and vantage points as well as construction and patrol of breastworks, fortifications and fences were enhanced on the Iraqi-Syrian border," the security forces said in a statement.

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Daesh Used Chemical Weapons in Syria and Iraq - Macron

According to the statement, reconnaissance work was also strengthened to ensure security of the frontier from the town of Qaim to the Tal Safuk village and eliminate any gaps terrorists could use to get into the Iraqi territory or smuggle weapons.

All the operations were conducted in coordination with the Iraqi Air Force, the statement added.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations, whose members flee to the neighboring states as the government forces regain control of the Syrian territory.

READ MORE: Iraq Launches Airstrike on Daesh 'Operations Room' in Syria — Iraqi Army