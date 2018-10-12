Archaeologists Discover Ancient Plate Depicting Egyptian 'Liberation Queens'

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egyptian archaeologists working at the Kom Ombo temple site near the southern city of Aswan said on Thursday they had discovered a section of a limestone plate with depictions of Tetisheri and Ahmose-Nefertari, two prominent queens of the late 17th and early 18th Egyptian dynasties.

In particular, the plate's fragment depicts people offering gifts to the queens, according to Mustafa Waziri, the head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The plate is a very important find for archaeologists, as it proves claims that the Kom Ombo temple is much older than has been previously believed, Vaziri said.

Previously, experts have said that the archaeological discoveries in the area of the ancient temple testify that the Kom Ombo was built on the place of an older house of worship, estimated to be some 3,700 years old.

According to The Luxor Times Magazine, this discovery also shows the activities of the ancient Kings in Upper Egypt to secure and liberate their territories during the Hyksos invasion in the eastern Nile Delta some time before 1650 BC.

According to the media outlet, historians have generally concluded that Queen Tetisheri was the mother of King Seqenenre and the grandmonth of King Ahmose I and she is believed to be the one who inspired egyptian nation with the liberation spirit.

READ MORE: Renowned Archeologist Debunks Claims of New Discoveries About Egypt's Pyramids