Archaeologists Discover Ancient Plate Depicting Egyptian 'Liberation Queens'

In particular, the plate's fragment depicts people offering gifts to the queens, according to Mustafa Waziri, the head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
The plate is a very important find for archaeologists, as it proves claims that the Kom Ombo temple is much older than has been previously believed, Vaziri said.
Egyptian Archaeologists Discover Stela of Liberation Queens in Aswan https://t.co/BKQg04KMmT #Egypt #Egyptology #Archaeology #Aswan #KomOmbo #Stela #Tetisheri #Discovery @indyfromspace @yukinegy @Bennu pic.twitter.com/sip4kPEqzW— Luxor Times (@luxortimes) 11 октября 2018 г.
According to The Luxor Times Magazine, this discovery also shows the activities of the ancient Kings in Upper Egypt to secure and liberate their territories during the Hyksos invasion in the eastern Nile Delta some time before 1650 BC.
According to the media outlet, historians have generally concluded that Queen Tetisheri was the mother of King Seqenenre and the grandmonth of King Ahmose I and she is believed to be the one who inspired egyptian nation with the liberation spirit.
