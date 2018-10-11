Register
23:37 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, arrives at his house in Izmir, Turkey.

    Turkey Agrees to Free US Pastor in Exchange for Economic Benefits - Reports

    © AP Photo / Emre Tazegul
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 04

    The US State Department says it knows nothing about this deal.

    The United States and Turkey have reached a secret deal to release American evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson in the coming days, but there is uncertainty around whether Ankara will live up to the bargain, media outlets reported on Thursday.

    According to unnamed sources from the US administration familiar with the deal, Brunson will be released after Ankara drops certain charges against him at his next court hearing, currently scheduled for Friday, NBC News reported.

    In exchange, the US reportedly agreed to ease economic pressure on Turkey, the report reads; however, the exact details of the deal remain unclear, NBC reported Thursday.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    Erdogan: US Using Pastor Brunson Issue as Pretext to Impose Sanctions
    The US State Department commented on the report, saying it is unaware of any such deal.

    "I am not aware of any such deal as reported by NBC News," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

    US officials from the US Embassy in Turkey have been assisting Brunson in his case, Nauert said. The State Department will be watching Brunson's hearing on Friday closely, she added.

    However, on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the situation, saying that releasing Brunson would be a "humanitarian thing for Turkey to do."

    "I am very hopeful that before too long Pastor Brunson will, he and his wife will, be able to return to the United States," Pompeo added, according to NBC.

    The Turkish embassy in Washington, DC, has not responded to a request for comment.

    There are still doubts that Ankara will deliver on this deal, as Turkey came close to releasing the pastor several months ago, but did not, the anonymous officials told NBC.

    "We continue to believe Pastor Brunson is innocent, and the hearing on Friday is another opportunity for the Turkish judicial system to free an American citizen," a third senior administration official said.

    The Turkish government accuses the pastor, who reportedly ran the Resurrection Church in Turkey for two decades, of helping terrorist groups during the 2016 coup attempt, a charge Brunson denies. The US government insists he has been wrongly accused and has pushed for his release. In July, Ankara released Brunson from prison and moved him to house arrest. If convicted on his charges, Brunson might face up to 35 years in prison.

    Related:

    Pompeo: Releasing Pastor Would Be 'Important Step' for Improving US-Turkish Ties
    Brunson's Attorney Appeals to Top Turkish Court for Pastor's Release - Reports
    WATCH US Pastor Call Faithful to Protect Trump From Witchcraft
    WATCH Pastor Being Bitten by Deadly Snake During Church Ritual
    Turkish Police Boost Security Around US Pastor Brunson's House - Reports
    Turkish Court Rejects US Pastor Brunson's Appeal for Release
    Tags:
    secret deal, release, U.S. Department of State, Andrew Brunson, Mike Pompeo, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse