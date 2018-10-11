Register
22:14 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Rota, Spain, on March 29, 2017.

    'Deep Alliance': US Destroyer Docks in Israel For First Time in 20 Years

    © AP Photo / Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    105

    The US under the Trump administration has already shown support for Israel by moving its embassy to Jerusalem despite protests and warnings from not only Palestine, but most of the international community.

    US Navy destroyer the USS Ross has docked in Ashdod, a southern port in Israel, Reuters reported. The last time a US ship sailed in the Israeli port was roughly 20 years ago. They would previously dock mostly in the northern ports, something which makes the USS Ross' docking even more unusual.

    USS Nimitz (CVN-68), a US Navy aircraft carrier
    © Photo: public domain
    US Navy Aircraft Carrier Deployments Fall as Financial Concerns Loom

    The destroyer was met by the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed the sailors personally and held a speech on the ship's deck. He noted that the USS Ross' visit marks a new level of relations between Israel and the US.

    "This visit has significance. It symbolizes the deep alliance between Israel and the US. President Trump gave full support […] and the fact that this destroyer is visiting here today is an expression of that support," he said.

    Spokesman for the US Sixth Fleet Commander Kyle Raines told Reuters that the USS Ross' visit to Ashdod "reinforces the strong and enduring partnership" between the US and Israel. He added that the navy will be adjusting "force protection measures to ensure the safety of sailors," but didn't specify which threats they would need to be protected from.

    READ MORE: Israel Thanks US for Recognizing its 'Right' to Attack Pro-Iran Forces in Syria

    The US moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, despite protests from the international community in May 2018. Tel Aviv, on the contrary, praised the move. The White House's controversial decision intensified a wave of Palestinian mass protests on the Gaza border, leading to numerous casualties.

    Related:

    US, Israel Suspend F-35 Flight Operations Worldwide - Military
    Israel Thanks US for Recognizing its 'Right' to Attack Pro-Iran Forces in Syria
    State Dept: Israel Free To Make Entry Decisions Regarding Detained US Student
    Israeli Interference in the US 2016 Election?
    Trump Ex-Campaign Chief Sought Help From Israel in US Election Meddling – Report
    Israel Will Demand New Weapons From US Amid S-300 Supply to Syria - Scholar
    Tags:
    port, USS Ross (DDG 71), Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse