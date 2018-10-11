King of Jordan Approves Cabinet Reshuffle - Royal Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - King Abdullah II of Jordan approved a cabinet reshuffle, the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement on Thursday.

"A Royal Decree was issued approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s Cabinet," the statement, published on Twitter, said.

According to the document, the reshuffle concerns nine ministers, in particular, the minister of water resources and irrigation, the minister of justice, the minister of health, the minister of agriculture and ecology, the minister of culture, and the minister of education.

The king swore in the ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace.

In early June, King Abdullah II accepted the resignation of the country's government led by Hani Mulki amid protests caused by the government's tax policy. The king then ordered to form a new government headed by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, who withdrew the controversial draft law on income tax in mid-June.