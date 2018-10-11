Israeli Army Says Destroyed Palestinian Tunnel on Gaza Border

"We just destroyed a cross-border terror tunnel that infiltrated #Israel from #Gaza, built by Hamas with the aim of carrying out an attack on a nearby Israeli community," the IDF said on Twitter.
The 200-meter (656 feet) tunnel started in the Palestinian city of Khan Yunis, it said.
"We estimate $3 million worth of cement, electrical equipment, and hours of labor were invested in this tunnel instead of investing in healthcare, education, or food for the people of Gaza," the Israeli army noted.
Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians on the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the start of a wave of protests called the Great March of Return.
