Israel Thanks US for Recognizing its 'Right' to Attack Pro-Iran Forces in Syria

"Israel will never allow #Iran and its terrorist proxies in #Syria & Lebanon to endanger Israel's sovereignty and people," Rotem tweeted.
Addressing the Washington, D.C.-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) on October 10, Pompeo reiterated the US administration’s "unwavering support" for Israel.
Over the last two years, Israel has struck Syria on multiple occasions, claiming that it targets Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah. The nation has vowed to continue its air raids, despite the crash of the Russian Il-20 off the Syrian coast, which Moscow blamed on Tel Aviv and subsequent deliveries of Russia’s S-300 air defenses to the Arab Republic.
