Pompeo Vows to Cut US Reconstruction Aid to Syria If Iran's Forces Stay

"The onus for expelling Iran from the country falls on the Syrian government, which bears responsibility for its presence there," Pompeo told the Jewish Institute for National Security of America as quoted by AFP.
"If Syria doesn't ensure the total withdrawal of Iranian-backed troops, it will not receive one single dollar from the United States for reconstruction," Mike Pompeo was quoted as saying by AFP.
Last month, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that US military will stay in the country until Iran forces move outside the country's borders.
According to AFP, the United States has some 2,000 troops in Syria, mainly training and advising rebels. Mike Pompeo said that fighting Daesh "continues to be a top priority" but listed rolling back Iran as another.
The United States has repeatedly condemned Iran for providing financial and military support to the Syrian government. In May, President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and re-impose sanctions on Tehran and third states doing business with Iran.
The US move was condemned by other signatories to the accord, who have expressed their commitment to preserving the deal.
