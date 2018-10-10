Register
    Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria August 15, 2017

    Daesh Seizes Chlorine Barrels After Fight With Nusra Front Militants In Syria

    © REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
    Middle East
    According to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Daesh terrorists have attacked militants from Nusra Front and have seized at least two barrels with chlorine gas.

    During the skirmish in the area of the village of Ltamenah, four militants and two White Helmets staffers were killed, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Wednesday.

    “On the evening of October 9, an armed group affiliated with the IS attacked the headquarters of a Nusra Front unit near the village of Ltamenah. Four militants and two employees of the White Helmets organization were killed in the skirmish. Two chlorine canisters were taken from the headquarters," the center said in a statement.

    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tishrin, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus
    © AFP 2018 / Msallam ABDALBASET
    UK Portrays White Helmets as Heroes as They Likely Film Fake Gas Attack - Journo
    According to the statement, the seized chlorine canisters were later transported to the south of Aleppo province and handed over to terrorists of the Daesh-linked Hurras al-Din group.

    Last month, Russian Defense Ministry said that militants of the Tahrir al-Sham terror group had delivered containers with chlorine in the settlement of Basankul located in Syria’s Idlib province. The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation has repetedly warned that terrorists in Syria were preparing to use chlorine-based poisoning substances against the participants of the staged chemical attack, in order to blame the attack on the government troops.

    READ MORE: Journo Says Damascus Has Moles in White Helmets, Info on Future Provocations

    The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation has stressed that the Hurras al-Din terrorists were engaged in preparation of locations for the detonation of containers with poisonous substances for filming the staged chemical attacks.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

