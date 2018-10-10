Moscow, Damascus Discuss Restoration of Syria's Energy Sector - Russian Minister

MILAN (Sputnik) - Russian and Syrian officials have discussed on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum the prospects of restoring the energy sector in Syria, including the modernization of four thermal power stations and the reconstruction of the country's gas transportation system, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We talked with the Syrian Minister of Energy about the cooperation in the energy sector…. We agreed to move faster in the implementation of these projects. Our Syrian partners are now solving the issue of financing these projects," Novak told reporters.

The official added that Russia and Syria had signed two road maps on energy cooperation earlier this year. One of them envisions electricity projects, and the other is related to oil and gas industry, including the parties' joint work on restoring production facilities, refineries and underground reservoirs.

The two countries will cooperate on the energy sector as stipulated in these road maps, Novak said.

The civil war in Syria has been raging for over seven years, with the government forces fighting against numerous terrorist groups and opposition factions. The country has recently begun restoring its cities, economy and infrastructure that were destroyed during the war.

Moscow is actively assisting Damascus in the restoration efforts. The REW forum was held in Moscow on October 3-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was a media partner of the event.

