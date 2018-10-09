Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to Be Searched After Journalist Disappears - Ankara

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Riyadh has given official permission to search its Consulate General in Istanbul in order to investigate the disappearance of Khashoggi.
Over the last weekend, Ankara claimed that the journalist, who worked as an opinion columnist for the Washington Post, might have been killed inside the consulate building.
Saudi Arabia denied those allegations, stressing that the journalist hadn't been killed or abducted by the Saudi authorities.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
