Rocket Fire From Iraq Kills One Turkish Soldier, Injures Four Others

ANKARA (Sputnik) - One Turkish serviceman was killed and four more people, including a civilian, were injured in the rocket fire from Iraq's northern areas controlled by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the authorities of Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province said in a statement.

"One of our servicemen was killed as a military base, located in the regional center of Cukurca in our province, was attacked by two rockets launched from the territory of northern Iraq on October 9. Four more people were injured, including one civilian who is in critical condition. The investigation is underway," the statement read.

The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country and in northern Iraq.

READ MORE: Assad: Idlib Ceasefire 'Temporary', Gov't Will Restore Control Over All of Syria

Earlier in October, the Turkish parliament approved the extension of a mandate authorizing the deployment of Turkish troops in Iraq and Syria for one more year.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terror organization in the country, escalated in July 2015 when the ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks which the Turkish government holds the PKK responsible for.