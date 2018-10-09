Register
03:51 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider. He rubbed shoulders with the Saudi royal family and supported its efforts to nudge the entrenched ultraconservative clerics to accept reforms. He was a close aide to the kingdom’s former spy chief and was a leading voice in the country’s prominent dailies

    Erdogan Demands Riyadh Prove Missing Journalist Left Istanbul Consulate

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi is believed to have been killed within the confines of the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to provide evidence that the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since last week, left the building of the Saudi consulate.

    "We have to get an outcome from this investigation as soon as possible. The consulate officials cannot save themselves by simply saying 'he has left,'" Erdogan told a news conference in Budapest, where he is on an official visit, according to a Reuters report.

    Speaking to journalists, Erdogan said he was personally monitoring the investigation, adding that so far the Turkish side has no documents or evidence regarding the case.

    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Turkey 'Closed Chapter of IMF Credits', Never to Borrow Again - Erdogan
    Over the last weekend, Turkey claimed that authorities believe that the journalist, who worked as an opinion columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside the consulate building.

    The Saudi consulate has denied that Khashoggi was killed at the mission and said that the accusations were false. The consulate also denied that Khashoggi had been abducted.

    On Monday, Turkey officially asked for a permission to search the premises of the consulate in Istanbul. Earlier last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that he was ready to grant permission, saying Saudi Arabia "has nothing to hide."

    Khashoggi was an opposition journalist in Saudi Arabia who criticized the royal family, including King Salman and Mohammad bin Salman, over freedom of politics, human rights and the ongoing war in Yemen.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Saudi-Led Coalition Sends Additional Forces to Hodeidah - Yemeni Military
    Khashoggi, who left Saudi Arabia last year fearing arrest, came to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to fetch documents related to his upcoming marriage, according to reports. According to the missing journalist‘s fiancée, 11 hours after entering the building Saudi guards told her that he had previously left. The Saudis deny all allegations and say Khashoggi left the building that day.

    The disappearance of the journalist has caused concern to US President Trump.

    "I am concerned about it. I don't like hearing about it. And hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now nobody knows anything about it, but there are some pretty bad stories going around. I do not like it," he told reporters at the White House, according to Reuters.

    Related:

    Turkish Forces to Withdraw From Syria After Fair Elections Take Place - Erdogan
    Ankara May Hold Referendum on EU Accession Bid as Europe Delays It - Erdogan
    German Man Arrested in Turkey for Calling Erdogan 'Child Murderer' - Reports
    Erdogan: Turkey Taking Steps With Russia Against Radical Groups in Syria
    Erdogan: US Using Pastor Brunson Issue as Pretext to Impose Sanctions
    Merkel & Erdogan vs. Trump on Russian Gas Supplies: Who Will Blink First?
    Tags:
    missing person, Jamal Khashoggi, Erdogan, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Turkey, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok