Militant Attack Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured in Latakia – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants’ shelling in the western Syrian province of Latakia has left one Syrian soldier dead, while 10 others were injured, the Russian Defense Ministry's Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said late on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked Kara-Qilisa (three times), Darh-abu-Asad (three times), Jubb-al-Mgara (two times), Safsafa (two times), Sandran, Rosveyt-Rushu, Mortlu, Barashi, Beyt-Smayra, Ikko in Latakia province, and Maqanis-al-Duwayri district in Aleppo. One Syrian serviceman died and ten were wounded in Latakia province as a result of the attacks," the center said.

The Russian forces have held one humanitarian operation over the past 24 hours in the southwestern As-Suwayda province, providing over one metric ton of food to local residents.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

