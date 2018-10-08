Militant Attack Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured in Latakia – Russian MoD

"Over the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked Kara-Qilisa (three times), Darh-abu-Asad (three times), Jubb-al-Mgara (two times), Safsafa (two times), Sandran, Rosveyt-Rushu, Mortlu, Barashi, Beyt-Smayra, Ikko in Latakia province, and Maqanis-al-Duwayri district in Aleppo. One Syrian serviceman died and ten were wounded in Latakia province as a result of the attacks," the center said.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.
Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
