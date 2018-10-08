Russia, Turkey Determine Borders of Idlib Demilitarized Zone – Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkey have determined the borders of the demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik in an interview.

"The borders of the demilitarized zone have been already determined," Vershinin said.

READ MORE: Idlib De-Escalation Zone Helped Avoid Lots of Casualties — Russian Deputy FM

According to the diplomat, "very good contacts, cooperation, ties have been established between the military of Turkey and Russia."

"They have already met more than once after signing the document," the deputy minister noted.

On September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Russian resort city of Sochi and signed an agreement on setting up a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces by October 15.

The agreement was aimed at prevention of the possible offensive of the Syrian government's troops in the province of Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of insurgency.