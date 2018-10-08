Libyan UN-Backed Leader Reshuffles Cabinet – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Libya’s UN-backed government Fayez Sarraj on Sunday announced a cabinet reshuffle after armed clashes in Tripoli last August that required international mediating.

Fathi Bashagha was named interior minister, Ali Al-Essawi was given the post of economy chief, Faraj Bumatari became the new finance minister, and Bashir Gantri was named youth and sport minister, according to the Libya Observer, a local news website.

Since late August, Tripoli has been hit by multiple clashes between rival militant groups. In September the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) declared a state of emergency in the capital city and its surroundings.

READ MORE: Libyan Gov't Imposes State of Emergency in Tripoli Over Clashes in City Suburbs

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. It is divided between two governments — in Tripoli and in the country's east. The UN-endorsed Government of National Accord in the west is led by Prime Minister Sarraj.