Ceasefire Breaches Recorded in Syria’s Idlib Safe Zone – Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said Saturday that it registered ceasefire breaches in four areas of the Idlib de-escalation zone in northern Syria.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Insurgents attacked the following towns over the past day: Rasha, Nahshabba, Ikko in Latakia province and western outskirts of Aleppo city (two times)," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko, head of the center, said.

He also noted that medical care was provided to 47 Syrians, including 31 children, over the past 24 hours.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.