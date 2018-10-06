Turkey Launches Probe Into Disappearance of Saudi Journalist - Reports

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that he was ready to allow Turkey to search for the missing journalist Khashoggi within the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish prosecutors have launched a probe into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who went missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul Tuesday, Turkish NTV broadcaster reported.

The tensions between the countries have risen on October 4 after Turkey had summoned Saudi envoy over the disappearance of Khashoggi, who stated that he had no information on the case.

Earlier this week, the journalist entered the consulate; however, the Turkish officials said that no proof has been found that Khashoggi left the mission. At the same time, Riyadh assured that he left the premises the same day.

As Khashoggi's fiancée previously claimed, Khashoggi had entered the consulate building to obtain the necessary documents for a marriage license but never returned.