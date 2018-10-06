At Least 5 Killed in Blast at Filling Station in Syria's Northwest (VIDEO)

ANTAKYA (Turkey), (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and 21 others were wounded as a result of an explosion at a filling station in the Syrian opposition-controlled city of Azaz, a source in the local council told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The number of victims of a blast at the filling station in the industrial area in eastern Azaz increased to… five people, while 21 more were injured," the source said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the source indicated. According to preliminary information, the blast might have been caused by an explosive-laden vehicle.

Terrorist attack in rebel-held #Azaz in northern #Aleppo. Causalities after car bomb attack unknown but seem to be high. #PKK/#YPG or #ISIS are expected to be responsible. pic.twitter.com/p9wHG4A0kP — Ömer Özkizilcik (@OmerOzkizilcik) October 6, 2018

​​Azaz is situated in Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, which is currently controlled by the militants of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army opposition group.