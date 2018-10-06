Over 270 Flights Canceled in South Korea Due to Typhoon Kong-Rey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 276 flights were canceled in South Korea in the early hours of Saturday due to Typhoon Kong-rey, local media reported.

The operations of the international airports on the southern resort island of Jeju had been suspended and 123 flights from it had been canceled due to the storm, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

International flights to China and Japan are being delayed due to the typhoon, according to the outlet.

The South Korean Meteorological Administration has reportedly issued a typhoon alert for the country’s southern regions and a heavy rain alert for Seoul, located in the northwest of the country.