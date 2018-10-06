Tehran Warns Israeli President Against Making Anti-Iranian Remarks

Qassemi's comments on Friday came as a response to Israeli President's remarks that imposing the sanctions on Iran would contribute to the "stability" of the region.

“It is a shame that officials of a regime which has brutality, aggression, disgracefulness, maliciousness, and deceit as among its main characteristics are addressing the richly cultured, brave and civilized Iranian people in such an insulting way,” Qassemi said, according to PressTV.

The Israeli president had urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to join the US in imposing sanctions on Iran during the Thursday meeting in

“From our point of view, now is the time to join the effective sanctions on Iran and not to circumvent them,” Rivlin said. “The Iranian beast must be starved and not fed. This is the only way to guarantee the stability of the world.”

The US introduced sanctions against Iran in August, pulling out from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed by Iran, six other countries and the European Union. US President Donald Trump suggested that sanctions against Iran and countries trading with it would contribute to the stability of the Middle East.

The first set of sanctions, including a ban on purchasing US currency; trading in gold and other precious metals; buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes; and performing activities related to Iran’s sovereign debt, took effect August 7. The second set, which will mostly target Iran’s energy sector, oil trade and foreign transactions, will take effect November 4.