Saudi Crown Prince to Allow Turkey to Search Consulate for Missing Journalist

The day before, Saudi Arabia's envoy to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He stated that he had no information about the missing journalist.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Friday that he was ready to allow Turkey to search for the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

"The premises are sovereign territory, but we will allow them to enter and search and do whatever they want to do," Prince Mohammed stated in his interview to Bloomberg. "We have nothing to hide."

Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who has previously criticized Saud Arabia's leadership, disappeared after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul Tuesday. As Khashoggi's fiancée claimed, he had entered the consulate building to obtain the necessary documents for a marriage license but never returned.

Commenting on the issue, Saudi officials insisted that the journalist had left the diplomatic facility.

The missing journalist decided to voluntarily leave Saudi Arabia and moved to the US capital last year.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's official news agency SPA reported that an unidentified Saudi national had been arrested and extradited to Saudi Arabia for cashing checks without credit. However, it is unclear whom the statement is referring to.