Netanyahu Vows to Counter Alleged Iranian Forward Bases in Syria

"Israel will continue doing what it takes to defend itself… We will continue blocking Iran’s attempts to use Syria and Lebanon as its forward bases to launch attacks on Israel," he told reporters.
Netanyahu was speaking at a joint press briefing in Jerusalem with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is taking part in the seventh meeting of their two governments.
Israel has been conducting air raids in Syria against what it claims are arms convoys of the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah. The Israeli military estimates the number of air strikes over the past two years at 200.
