Iran Could Use Russia-US Deconfliction Line to Alert on Syria Attacks - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is urging Iran to use the US-Russia deconfliction line in case of possible airstrikes in Syria, unlike a recent Iranian strike, which came with no warning, US Central Command Commander General Joseph Votel said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have a well-established professional communication channel with the Russians that has worked well and has kept our respective forces safe as we’ve operated in this very complicated airspace," Votel told reporters. "So I think there is something available that they [Iranians] could use right now."

The statement addresses a Monday operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) when multiple ballistic missiles were fired at several terrorist targets in Syria’s Abu Kamal region, where the organizers of the September terrorist attack in Ahvaz, Iran were allegedly located.

The strike hit targets just a few kilometers away from positions of US troops, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Tehran sent the US military "an important signal" with the attack.

