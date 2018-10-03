Israeli Forces Injure 6 Palestinians in Clashes Near Gaza Border – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli forces injured at least six Palestinians in clashes on the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Ma’an reported, citing medical sources.

All injured are considered to be the members of the so-called Night Confusion group, which reportedly organizes night protests, the Ma’an news agency reported.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians on the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return wave of protests.

Two Gazans, one of whom was armed with a knife, broke through the border fence from Gaza into Israel. Our troops apprehended them and transferred them to security forces for further questioning. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 3, 2018

​The clashes with Israeli troops have left almost 200 Palestinians dead and some 21,000 others injured since March.