Nassib Checkpoint at Syrian-Jordanian Border to Resume Work Soon – Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nassib checkpoint at the Syrian border with Jordan will reopen for operations in the near future, the deputy chief of Syria’s Inter-Agency Coordination Staff said on Wednesday.

"Work continues on the restoration of the Nassib checkpoint in the province of Daraa. The checkpoint will start functioning soon," Muteza Kattan said at a meeting of the inter-agency staffs of Syria and Russia.

The main road to the checkpoint has been restored, while premises for the preliminary accommodation of the administration are being equipped and the main building is under renovation, the Syrian official added.

South of Syria is finally liberated. The Syrian flag is now waving on #Nassib checkpoint with Jordan pic.twitter.com/kWGh8HDxAY — Ghimar Deeb (@ghimar_deeb) July 6, 2018

​In July, the Syrian government forces regained control of the checkpoint, captured by terrorists in early 2015. The border crossing plays a crucial role in the transit of goods among Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.