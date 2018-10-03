Total Cannot Resume Work in Iran Due to US Sanctions Threat - CEO

Total President and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Wednesday that there was no possibility of resuming work in Iran because the US sanctions threaten the firm.
"The answer is no because we are in a world where one country was so easily imposing its law … We cannot afford to take the risk to be banned from using the US financial system," Pouyanne said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, while commenting on the EU’s plans to bypass US sanctions and resume trade with the Islamic Republic.
READ MORE: International Court of Justice to Rule on Iran's Complaint Against US Sanctions
The Russian Energy Week forum started earlier in the day in Moscow and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.
All comments
Show new comments (0)