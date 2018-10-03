Tehran: Iran's Missile Strike Near US Troops in Syria Sent Washington a 'Signal'

Earlier this week, Iran launched seven drones and six precision-strike ballistic missiles on several terrorist targets in Syria’s Abu Kamal region in retaliation for a September 22 attack in Ahvaz that left 25 people dead.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani stated that Iranian rocket strikes on militants in Syria hit a target several kilometers away from the position of US troops, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Our aerospace forces sent you [the Americans] an important signal when they fired rockets at facilities three miles [about 5 km] from you,” said Shamkhani.

He also suggested that the United States answer as to why its “forces were stationed three miles away from the militants of Daesh.*”

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles across Syria east of the Euphrates River, where the organizers of the September terrorist attack in Iran’s Ahvaz were allegedly located.

During a military parade in Ahvaz on September 22, armed militants opened fire at, killing at least 25 and wounding 60. Three of the attackers were killed by Iranian security forces, while the fourth later died of his wounds.

Both the Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahvaz and Daesh claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for his part, has blamed the Ahvaz incident on “US-backed regimes in the region,” referring to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

