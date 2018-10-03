International Court of Justice to Rule on Iran's Complaint Against US Sanctions

The ruling will be announced in The Hague at 10:00 local time [08:00 GMT]. Tehran submitted the complaint against Washington on July 17.
In the complaint, Iran claims that the United States violated the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights signed in 1955 by the two states.
Relations between Iran and the United States have recently seriously deteriorated over the imposition of new sanctions on Iran businesses and individuals, with Washington threatening to stop business relations with all countries that are allied to Tehran.
Trump said the United States would re-impose the previously lifted sanctions against Tehran, including secondary sanctions that target countries doing business with Iran. Other parties to the nuclear deal have opposed the US decision.
