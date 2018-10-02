State Dept Warns of 'Serious Escalation' if Russia Sent S-300 to Syria

The US State Department said that if Russia sent its S-300 air defence systems to Syria, it would lead to a "serious escalation."

The United States hopes Russia did not deploy S-300 air defense systems in Syria because that would lead to a serious escalation of the situation, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I cannot confirm that that is accurate. I hope that they did not, that would be a serious escalation and concern," Nauert said when asked about the administration's reaction to reports Russia sent S-300 systems to Syria.

Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the work on installing a unified air defense control system in Syria will be finalized by October 20, noting that Russia had started to deliver the equipment for its creation.

Earlier, Russia announced that it would provide Syria with the S-300 as part of its response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane with 15 airmen onboard in Latakia earlier.

Meanwhile, US spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan stated that Russia's decision to provide Syria with S-300 systems has had no impact on US-led forces on the ground. "It hasn't changed anything," Ryan said.