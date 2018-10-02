Reports: Al-Nusra Agrees to Leave Idlib Under Pressure From Turkish Intelligence

Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing sources close to the Turkish Revolutionary People's Liberation Front, that Turkish intelligence had held several meetings with the leadership of these two groups.
The sources said that Turkish intelligence had put pressure on the groups' leaders, while also pledging that the government would not carry out a military operation in Idlib.
For its part, al-Nusra promised to withdraw its troops and heavy weapons from the demilitarized zone, without any official announcement of the move, according to the media.
Al-Nusra further promised to disband its so-called "rescue government" that manages the territories the group controls in Idlib. Part of this government will merge with the interim government created by the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces.
Idlib remains the only province from which the Syrian government has still not eliminated extremist and rebel forces. In mid-September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in the Syrian province of Idlib by October 15.
*Jabhat al-Nusra or al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia
