IAEA Says Inspected All Locations in Iran Required by Additional Protocol

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tuesday it inspected all sites and locations in Iran it needed to visit under the Additional Protocol.

"As I stated in my reports to the IAEA Board of Governors, evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran remain ongoing. The Agency continues to evaluate Iran’s declarations under the Additional Protocol and has conducted complementary accesses under the Additional Protocol to all the sites and locations in Iran which it needed to visit," IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said.

Commenting on the recent claims of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran had a "secret atomic warehouse," Amano said that the organization didn't take intelligence presented to it at face value.

"The agency sends inspectors to sites and locations only when needed. The agency uses all safeguards relevant to information available to it but it does not take any information at face value," IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the watchdog confirmed that Tehran had implemented the nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iranian nuclear deal, despite the fact that Washington had announced its withdrawal from the agreement.