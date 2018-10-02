Syria Ready to Open Quneitra Checkpoint on Border With Israel

In late September, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that the Jewish state was ready to open the Quneitra checkpoint, adding that "now the ball is in the Syrian court."
"Of course, the work at the checkpoint was launched by the Russian servicemen, by the Russian military police. First of all, we came to the site, checked it, then proceeded with extensive work to demine the area. At the final stage, the territory's clearance was checked by the mine clearance specialists of the UN mission," Kuralenko said.
The conditions for the resumption of the checkpoint's work were created after the Syrian government forces regained control over Syria's southern areas and the UN peacekeepers returned to the line of separation with Israel.
