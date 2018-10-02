Register
02 October 2018
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018

    Netanyahu: 'Ridiculous' to Suggest Israel Linked to Ahvaz Attack in Iran

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied any connection between his country and the attack in southern Iran that killed at least 24 people in late September.

    Netanyahu released an official statement after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps launched six surface-to-surface ballistic missiles at what it called terrorist groups in Syria that suspected of being behind the attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, the Times of Israel reported.

    READ MORE: Ballistic Revenge: WATCH Iran Wipe Out Terrorist Ringleaders in Syria

    “Iran’s attempt to tie Israel to the terrorist attack in southern Iran is ridiculous,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

    He also reacted to a video released by a BBC reporter in Iran showing Iranian missiles with the slogans “Down with USA,” “Down with Israel” and “Down with the house of Saud” written on them. The missiles were supposedly the ones launched Monday into Syria.

    The video, which was said to be created by Iran’s IRIB news agency, also features an Iranian reporter saying: “In a few minutes, the world of arrogance — especially America, the Zionist regime and the Al Saud — will hear the sound of Iran’s repeated blows.”

    “The fact that ‘Death to Israel’ was written on the missiles launched at Syria proves everything,” Netanyahu’s statement noted. This is not the first time the Israeli prime minister has scolded the Iranian regime. Last week during the UN General Assembly session, Netanyahu accused Tehran of hiding nuclear equipment and materials in a secret atomic warehouse disguised as a rug-cleaning factory.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows guided missile sites in Beirut during his address of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Iran's Zarif Shrugs Off Netanyahu's Secret Nuke Storage Claims as 'Smokescreen'
    Iran denies the allegations, calling them “a smokescreen” and pointed out that the UN atomic watchdog confirmed in its latest report in August that Iran had complied with the requirements reached out in 2015. Even some US officials secretly said Netanyahu’s allegations of a new “secret warehouse” were misleading.

    Iran’s missile attack was a response to a terrorist attack within its borders on September 22 in Ahvaz, when four gunmen opened fire during a military parade. Three of the attackers were killed by Iranian security forces, while the fourth died of his wounds later. According to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, 22 individuals were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the staging of the attack. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “US-backed regimes in the region” for the attack.

