No Date Set for Reopening Border With Syria, Talks Underway - Jordan's FM

"We have said repeatedly that we want open borders with Syria. For that to happen, technical committees have to meet and agree on arrangements that would ensure the border's opening in a way that is feasible for both countries … The date that was given [by the Syrian Transport Ministry] is not something that we are aware of as Jordan," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik in an interview.
The relevant technical committees have held a number of meetings but have not finalized their work yet, so they are still to reach an agreement on all those arrangements before the borders are opened, the minister clarified.
READ MORE: Nasib Checkpoint at Syrian-Jordanian Border Resumes Work — Syrian Minister
On Mideast Strategic Alliance
The minister also commented on the US-proposed Middle East Strategic Alliance stressing that it was still "a concept at an early stage of discussions, but once created it would hopefully aim to address the issues related to regional crises."
"It's a very early stage of this concept yet. A lot of discussions are going to have to be made in order to see what a final format comes in. In principle Jordan always believes in all of us working together to address the challenges and solve the crises," Safadi said.
He further noted that the region has been seeing many crises that "have regional and global implications, and therefore any collective effort on that would be useful in solving them."
On Stabilization in Syria and Refugees
Speaking about stabilization in Syria, Ayman Safadi pointed out that Jordan supported it, and the state would create necessary conditions for the voluntary return of refugees to their homes.
"As for refugees, we encourage their voluntary return. In order for refugees to return, they will need to know they will go back to their houses and towns. Conditions on the ground must be conducive for their return. Hence is the need for stabilization. A refugee in Jordan will not go back to Syria unless he feels that there is food for his children, that he is safe and secure and can live in dignity," Safadi said.
On Saturday, the Syrian Transport Ministry said that the logistical arrangement needed to reopen the Nasib checkpoint on the Syrian-Jordanian border would be completed by October 10, after which the transport traffic across the frontier could be resumed.
The Syrian government forces regained control of the checkpoint, captured by terrorists in early 2015, in July. The border crossing plays a crucial role in the transit of goods among Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.
All comments
Show new comments (0)