Pakistani Official Caught on Camera Stealing Kuwaiti Delegate’s Wallet (VIDEO)

Media reports surfaced in Pakistan that Zarar Haider Khan, a high-profile official in the local government, opted for an unconventional way to contribute to his country’s budget.

A senior Pakistani bureaucrat was apparently caught red-handed on CCTV footage swiping a Kuwaiti delegate's wallet off the table.

While the video that surfaced on Twitter fails to shed light on the location of the incident and the alleged perpetrator, the Daily Pakistan identified him as Zarar Haider Khan, the country's Investment and Facilitation Joint Secretary, who decided to line his pockets at a meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait ministerial commission. According to Pakistani journalist and media consultant Omar R. Quraishi, the suspected thief has the third-highest rank in Pakistan's 22-grade public service system, which is equivalent to the military rank of brigadier.

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet — the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) 28 сентября 2018 г.

The head of the Kuwaiti delegation is said to have complained he had lost his wallet, and the culprit was soon identified via video surveillance cameras; the wallet was later recovered and returned to its owner.

Khan has been arrested and now faces court action, media report; a spokesperson of the Finance Ministry has refused to comment on the issue.