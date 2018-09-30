Over 300 People Left Idlib Safe Zone Over Past 24 Hours – Russian Military

"In total, 301 refugees (112 women and 141 children), 10 vehicles and 100 heads of cattle have passed via the Abu al-Duhur CP [checkpoint] to Aleppo province from the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement reads.
Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an agreement aimed at setting up a 9-12 mile demilitarized zone in Idlib province along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces by October 15.
All comments
Show new comments (0)