All Syria Should Be Cleared of Terrorists, Foreign Presence - Foreign Minister

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Saturday that the fight against terrorism in the country was almost over, adding that the situation had become more secure.

"The situation on the ground has become more secure and stable, and the battle against terrorism is almost over. We are committed to continuing the holy battle until we clear the entire territory of Syria of terrorist groups and illegal foreign presence," Muallem said at the annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition, the top Syrian diplomat stressed that the US-led coalition provided direct military support to terrorists.

"Governments [of some countries] formed an illegal international coalition led by the United States under the pretext of fighting terrorism in Syria. It became clear that the goals of the coalition fully coincide with the goals of terrorist groups that wreak havoc, death and destruction in their path," the Syrian minister said.

"The coalition completely destroyed the Syrian city of Raqqa. It destroyed the infrastructure and public services in the areas against which its actions were directed at. It committed mass killings of civilians, including children and women, which are war crimes under international law," Muallem stressed.

At the same time, according to Muallem, claims that Damascus used chemical weapons are being utilized to justify aggression against Syria.

"Western countries dispose of scenarios and accusations prepared in advance in order to justify aggression against Syria," Muallem noted.