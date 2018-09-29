Nasib Checkpoint at Syrian-Jordanian Border Resumes Work - Syrian Minister

"The Syrian government opened the Nasib checkpoint on [Saturday] morning for trucks and transit transport going to and from Jordan, through Syria," Hammoud said.
Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011. Syrian government forces are engaged in ongoing military operations to clear the country of terrorists.
Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
