Nasib Checkpoint at Syrian-Jordanian Border Resumes Work - Syrian Minister

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud told Sputnik on Saturday that the Nasib checkpoint at the country's border with Jordan had been reopened for trucks and transit traffic.

"The Syrian government opened the Nasib checkpoint on [Saturday] morning for trucks and transit transport going to and from Jordan, through Syria," Hammoud said.

The Syrian government forces regained control of the checkpoint, captured by terrorists in early 2015, in July. The border crossing plays a crucial role for the transit of goods among Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011. Syrian government forces are engaged in ongoing military operations to clear the country of terrorists.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.