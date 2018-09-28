Palestine Files Proceedings in ICJ Against US Over Moving Embassy in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The state of Palestine has commenced proceedings against the United States in the International Court of Justice over its move to establish the US embassy in Israel to Jersusalem, the court said in a press release on Friday.

"The State of Palestine today instituted proceedings against the United States of America before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, with respect to a dispute concerning alleged violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 18 April 1961," the release said.

© REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman Palestine Shocked by Trump's Political Decisions – President Abbas

The release further explained that Palestine argues that the United States breached the Vienna Convention by moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Palestine requests the court to order the United States to withdraw its embassy from Jerusalem, the release said.

The issue of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel came into the media and political spotlight across the world after the United States moved its own embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The decision was announced by US President Donald Trump in December and implemented in May.