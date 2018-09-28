South Korea Plans to Inspect Site of Inter-Korean Road Connection Next Month

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seoul plans in mid-October to conduct an inspection at the site of the planned cross-border connection of the railways and highways of the two Koreas, South Korea's presidential spokesman said on Friday.

"If we are going to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Donghae and Seohae lines of roads and railways, we have to begin on-site inspections sometime next month… We will hold discussions with the United Nations Command about the South and the North conducting joint inspections," Kim Eui-kyeom said at a briefing, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

In addition, in mid-October, the sides will hold negotiations mediated by the Red Cross, to discuss initiatives on the organization of meetings of separated families and exchanging video messages between them.

Kim Eui-kyeom added that Seoul and Pyongyang plan to hold consultations on forming unified teams of athletes to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This plans are connected with the recent thaw in the relations between the two countries: on September 18-19, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un held their third summit in Pyongyang, which resulted in the two sides agreeing to cease large-scale artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone, start working to connect their roads and railways before the end of the year, and submit a joint application for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games. Pyongyang also pledged to close its missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely disassemble its nuclear facilities in Yongbyon.