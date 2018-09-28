'US Did Not Keep Its Promises': Erdogan Blasts Washington Over Manbij Roadmap

"The US has not fulfilled the roadmap and calendar for Manbij. YPG has not left this region. The US did not keep its promises," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Erdogan also accused the US of strengthening its military presence in northern Syria "together with the terrorist organization," adding that Turkey was taking retaliatory measures in Idlib.
READ MORE: Turkish Purchase of F-35 Killers Hasn't Yet Affected US Sales of F-35s to Them
Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria, mostly against Kurdish militants. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.
All comments
Show new comments (0)