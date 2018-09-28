'US Did Not Keep Its Promises': Erdogan Blasts Washington Over Manbij Roadmap

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish President accused the United States on Friday of failing to fulfill promises to withdraw the self-defense forces of the Syrian Kurds from Syria's Manbij.

"The US has not fulfilled the roadmap and calendar for Manbij. YPG has not left this region. The US did not keep its promises," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan also accused the US of strengthening its military presence in northern Syria "together with the terrorist organization," adding that Turkey was taking retaliatory measures in Idlib.

In June, Ankara and Washington adopted a roadmap that provided for the withdrawal of the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia, which is regarded by Ankara as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) affiliate, from Manbij. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria, mostly against Kurdish militants. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.