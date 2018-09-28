Iran's FM Refutes Netanyahu's Info About Secret Nuclear Warehouse in Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman refuted the statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a nuclear materials storage site in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"After the US and Israel failed to play anti-Iranian scenarios, these ridiculous statements and this show by the Israeli prime minister were not a surprise. It is a new show by the Israeli authorities, which we flatly deny, although it is not even worth talking about," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement on its website.

On Thursday, Netanyahu during his address to the UN General Assembly revealed for the first time that Israel has discovered Iran's second secret nuclear warehouse used to store nuclear-related material. Netanyahu also said Iranian officials had been cleaning up the warehouse, which contained up to 300 tonnes of material.

In his turn, the Israeli prime minister said he had shared the information with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and called on the watchdog to investigate the findings.

The recent escalation between Israel and Iran over the latter's nuclear program followed the agreement reached by the participants of the Iran nuclear deal to set up a special mechanism allowing EU counties to continue its cooperation with Iran despite US sanctions that are being reimposed on the Middle Eastern country after Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).