Iran's FM Refutes Netanyahu's Info About Secret Nuclear Warehouse in Tehran

"After the US and Israel failed to play anti-Iranian scenarios, these ridiculous statements and this show by the Israeli prime minister were not a surprise. It is a new show by the Israeli authorities, which we flatly deny, although it is not even worth talking about," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement on its website.
On Thursday, Netanyahu during his address to the UN General Assembly revealed for the first time that Israel has discovered Iran's second secret nuclear warehouse used to store nuclear-related material. Netanyahu also said Iranian officials had been cleaning up the warehouse, which contained up to 300 tonnes of material.
The recent escalation between Israel and Iran over the latter's nuclear program followed the agreement reached by the participants of the Iran nuclear deal to set up a special mechanism allowing EU counties to continue its cooperation with Iran despite US sanctions that are being reimposed on the Middle Eastern country after Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
