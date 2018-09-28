Register
18:14 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    Electricity, Water Supply Restored in Damascus Suburb

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    230

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The supply of electricity and water to Syria's Marj al-Sultan, a suburb of Damascus, to which people have been gradually returning since hostilities in the area ended, has been restored.

    The village of Marj al-Sultan is located not far from Damascus, near the city of Douma. A few years ago, fighting to retake a military airbase that militants turned into their stronghold was underway in the village. Then the government forces managed to regain control over the base.

    "We repaired power lines, so now 90 percent of the houses have electricity. The pipeline was completely restored, and there is water in all apartments now. The streets were cleared from debris, concrete fragments and scrap metal," head of local administration Nihad Adib Aslan Acri told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Damascus is Safer Than Most European Cities — Belgian Traveler

    A large Circassian community lived in Marj al-Sultan before the war erupted in 2011. They had to leave Syria because of the fighting but now were gradually returning home. Some 30 families — five Arab and 25 Circassian — have recently returned to the area.

    "Before the war, we farmed; we grew tomatoes and cucumbers, just like all my fellow countrymen. We lived well and had enough money. But when militants came to our Circassian village, my family and I ran away. We have relatives in Nalchik [southern Russian city], so we went there, but when we learned about the liberation of Marj al-Sultan, we returned to rebuild our house," local resident Hussein Anwar said.

    A man rides a bicycle near a cemetery in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    A man rides a bicycle near a cemetery in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 1, 2016.
    Another local resident, Aida, worked as a teacher before the war. After the militants arrived, she and her family fled to Damascus. Her children stayed in the capital to live and work, but she and her husband returned to Marj al-Sultan to rebuild their house.

    "When terrorists seized our area, they were killing people and we had to get out of here and go to Damascus. And we lived in Damascus for almost seven years. We have now decided to come back. We decided to come back because our house is here. There was nothing when we came in here, everything was looted — no furniture, no belongings left, just bare walls. We made repairs so that we could live here," she said.

    Syria has been torn by civil war since 2011, with the government fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. The end of the fight against the Daesh* terrorist group was announced in late 2017, but military operations continue in some regions. The political reconciliation and rebuilding of the country have come to the forefront.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Extensive Restoration of Infrastructure Underway in Damascus Suburbs
    'With War or With Peace': Damascus Vows to Regain Control of Whole Syria
    Turkey Sends Huge Military Convoys to Idlib as Damascus' Op Looms – Reports
    Tags:
    electricity, water, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse