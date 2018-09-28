Iranian Cleric: US Mideast Bases Won't Be Secure if it 'Does Anything Wrong'

The statement of Iranian prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammadali Movahedi Kermani comes following earlier reports that the US was pulling some of its anti-aircraft and missile batteries out of the Middle East.

"If America does anything wrong, their bases around Iran will not remain secure," Mizan news agency quoted Ayatollah Mohammadali Movahedi Kermani as saying.

The tensions between Iran and the US have intensified since the US withdrew in May from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

On Wednesday, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would introduce even tougher sanctions against Iran.

