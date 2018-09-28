Syrian Detained in Berlin Suspected of Plotting Chem Attack in Israel – Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) – German police special forces detained a 21-year-old Syrian citizen, suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Israel, in a Berlin cafe, Bild newspaper reported Thursday.

The Syrian national was plotting a chemical attack, and he was also recruiting people in order to commit a terrorist act, according to the Bild newspaper.

Germany's Federal Intelligence Service received a tip from a foreign ally on the suspect and passed on the data to local authorities who began tapping his phone, the newspaper added.

Berlin police reported that the 21-year-old Syrian was detained by special forces last week after getting involved in a brawl.

The Syrian has been placed in a detention facility.

No further details have been immediately available, while an investigation is under way.